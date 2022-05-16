Griffon analyzes sale, merger, recapitalization options
May 16, 2022 9:51 AM ETGriffon Corporation (GFF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Griffon Board of Directors (NYSE:GFF) is reviewing strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value including a sale, merger, divestiture, recapitalization or other strategic transaction.
- Goldman Sachs & Co is the financial advisor and Dechert is legal counsel to assist in the review process.
- “Demonstrating the conviction in its ability to continue to deliver strong operating performance for the business, Griffon raised its fiscal year 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance for its business segments to $475 million, an increase of $120 million or 34%, during the company’s second quarter results conference call on April 28th.” said Ronald J. Kramer, Chairman and CEO.
- At the start of the month, company gained on upgrade by RayJay after earnings report.