May 16, 2022 9:51 AM ETGriffon Corporation (GFF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

Business Meeting

Marko Geber/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Griffon Board of Directors (NYSE:GFF) is reviewing strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value including a sale, merger, divestiture, recapitalization or other strategic transaction.
  • Goldman Sachs & Co is the financial advisor and Dechert is legal counsel to assist in the review process.
  • “Demonstrating the conviction in its ability to continue to deliver strong operating performance for the business, Griffon raised its fiscal year 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance for its business segments to $475 million, an increase of $120 million or 34%, during the company’s second quarter results conference call on April 28th.” said Ronald J. Kramer, Chairman and CEO.
  • At the start of the month, company gained on upgrade by RayJay after earnings report.
