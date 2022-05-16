Zentalis Pharmaceuticals prices $200M in stock offering
May 16, 2022 10:00 AM ETZentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZNTL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) priced its underwritten offering of 10.3M shares at an offering price of $19.38/share for total gross proceeds of ~$200.2M.
- Offer is expected to close on May 18.
- Net proceeds to be used for funding ongoing and planned clinical trials, including the clinical development of ZN-c3 and ZN-d5, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
- The company believes that along with its existing cash and equivalents it will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into Q1 of 2025.