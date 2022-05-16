Doma downgraded to Perform at Oppenheimer on refi market slump
May 16, 2022 10:01 AM ETDoma Holdings Inc - Ordinary Shares (DOMA)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein on Monday has cut Doma (NYSE:DOMA) to Perform from Outperform as rising interest rates hinder the refinance market.
- Helfstein also removed his price target of $5 due to a "lack of viability on refinance market and pace of DOMA's purchase insurance roll-out," he wrote in a note.
- DOMA shares are off nearly 74% just over the past year. "A materially higher valuation in the stock requires investors assume multi-year growth from purchase insurance, which is a newer business for DOMA," Helfstein said.
- Overall, the analyst has lowered his 2022 adjusted EBITDA estimate by $24M. In its Q1 earnings, Doma (DOMA) said it expects to reach positive EBITDA in 2023. And "we expect Doma to materially grow wallet share of enterprise accounts as legacy title & escrow incumbents with greater headcount needs cannot afford to compete with Doma on price," the note said.
- Take a look at SA's interview with Doma CEO Max Simoff.