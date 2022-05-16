Celcuity announces $100M private placement
May 16, 2022 10:04 AM ETCelcuity Inc. (CELC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC +6.6%) enters purchase agreement for common stock, preferred stock that may be convertible into common stock and warrants initially exercisable for preferred stock that is expected to result in aggregate proceeds of $100M.
- Company expects to use the net proceeds to advance clinical development of gedatolisib, including its planned Phase 3 clinical study (VIKTORIA-1), and for general corporate purposes.
- Closing is expected to occur shortly after the first patient enrolled in the Company's forthcoming Phase 3 clinical study (VIKTORIA-1) receives their first dose of treatment at a clinical site located in the US, provided that such date must occur on or before December 31, 2022.