Surgalign plunges on 1-for-30 reverse stock split

May 16, 2022 10:11 AM ETSurgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) board and stockholders approved a reverse stock split of issued and outstanding shares of its common stock and also authorized the board to select the ratio of the reverse stock split.
  • The board has exercised such discretion to effect a 1-for-30 reverse stock split, effective May 17, 2022.
  • The stock will continue to trade under the currents symbol.
  • The split is targeted to increase the per share trading price and regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq.
