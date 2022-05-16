MindMed's quarterly net loss widens 34% but beats on the bottom line
May 16, 2022 10:21 AM ETMind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Although MindMed's (NASDAQ:MNMD) Q1 2022 net loss widened 34% to ~18.5M compared to the prior-year period, that was still enough to beat on the bottom line.
- The psychedelic therapy-focused pharma did not record any revenue.
- R&D expenses rose 50% to $10.2M due to additional headcount and stock-based compensation expenses.
- The company ended the quarter with ~$120.5M, which it says is enough to fund operations into 2024.
- In its pipeline, MM-402, a synthetic R-enantiomer of MDMA under development for the core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder, is slated for a phase 1 pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic trial of to commence in Q3.
- MindMed (MNMD) is also expected to begin a phase 2a trial of MM-120 for chronic pain in Q4.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Stocks Telegraph says it's best to stay away from MindMed (MNMD).