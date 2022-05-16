Cathie Wood and ARK Invest see the digital advertising market reaching $410B by 2026

Cathie Wood and ARK Invest expect the digital advertising market to more than double from its current size to a level of more than $400B in the next four years.

The high-profile innovation-focused investment firm put out a recent note estimating that the market for digital advertising can expand from approximately $180B today to a mark around $410B by 2026.

As the brick-and-mortar footprints shrink across the U.S., ARK argued that the e-commerce push will mean an inherent demand shift towards digital. The firm contended: “By 2026, in our base case the retail rental market will contract by 2.7% at a compound annual rate to approximately $270 billion. In our bull case estimate the decline is 3.2% to $264 billion.”

According to ARK, the U.S. digital advertising market came close to $180B in 2021, representing 63% of the total ad market. Moreover, ARK believes that cost considerations can help increase that percentage substantially over the next five years.

ARK Invest outlined: “The annual cost of physical retail rent is 20+ times more expensive than 'renting' a storefront on Shopify, as shown below. If we were to include other upfront costs and ongoing capital expenditures, the relative cost savings of online stores would increase accordingly." See chart below including Shopify (NYSE:SHOP):

Wood and her team have three actively managed ETFs that have weightings in SHOP, led by ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW), and the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

ARKF has a 10.19% weighting in the firm, making the stock the ETF's second largest position. ARKW and ARKK on the other hand have 4.83% and 3.22% weightings in SHOP, equating to ARKW’s eighth largest holding and ARKK’s thirteenth most prominent position.

In related ARK news, the popular fund manager stated in her latest monthly webinar: “We think we could be in a global recession."