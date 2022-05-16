Faraday Future Intelligent Electric soars in earnings relief rally

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE +28.5%) was the biggest gainers in the electric vehicle sector during the first hour of trading on Monday.

The relief rally arrived after the electric vehicle maker said in a delayed earnings report it struck significant progress during Q3 with several important milestones reached at its Hanford manufacturing plant and new Tier 1 supplier and partner agreement. FFIE also announced 401 preorders as of March 31.

Faraday Future (FFIE) is confident that the company will launch the FF 91 in Q3 of this year.

Update on special committee review: "The Special Committee, made up of independent Board members, completed its previously announced review of past disclosures and allegations and submitted its findings and recommendations to the full Board. The Board accepted the findings, and implementation of remediation actions is well underway."

Shares of FFIE are still down 48% in 2022 even after the pop and are 82% below their all-time high.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating flipped back to Sell on Monday after sitting at Hold for a few days.