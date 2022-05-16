Life Time closes on $175M in sale-leaseback transactions YTD
May 16, 2022 10:22 AM ETLife Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Life Time (NYSE:LTH) announced that it has closed on sale-leaseback transactions involving four of its owned properties totaling $175M.
- The sale and leaseback of the first two properties was completed on Mar.31, 2022 for ~$80M in gross proceeds; sale and leaseback of the two additional properties closed on May 13 for ~$95M.
- The proceeds will be used to strengthen its balance sheet and fund new growth opportunities.
- The company is also evaluating opportunities to monetize up to an additional $500M in real estate prior to Sep. 30, 2022.