Life Time closes on $175M in sale-leaseback transactions YTD

May 16, 2022 10:22 AM ETLife Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Life Time (NYSE:LTH) announced that it has closed on sale-leaseback transactions involving four of its owned properties totaling $175M.
  • The sale and leaseback of the first two properties was completed on Mar.31, 2022 for ~$80M in gross proceeds; sale and leaseback of the two additional properties closed on May 13 for ~$95M.
  • The proceeds will be used to strengthen its balance sheet and fund new growth opportunities.
  • The company is also evaluating opportunities to monetize up to an additional $500M in real estate prior to Sep. 30, 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.