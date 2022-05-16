Zentalis Pharmaceuticals appoints Kimberly Blackwell as top boss

  • Clinical-stage biotech Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) on Monday appointed board member Kimberly Blackwell as its CEO, replacing Anthony Sun.
  • Before joining ZNTL, Blackwell was chief medical officer at Tempus, a privately held data-providing precision medicine company. She was a vice president at Eli Lilly (LLY) prior to that.
  • Anthony Sun will remain CEO of ZNTL's joint venture, Zentera Therapeutics.
  • ZNTL also said board member Dave Johnson had been appointed as chairman.
  • Separately, ZNTL on Monday priced its underwritten offering of 10.3M shares at an offering price of $19.38/share for total gross proceeds of ~$200.2M.
  • ZNTL stock +21.1% to $24.87 in morning trade.
