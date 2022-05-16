JPMorgan Chase credit card net charge-off rate rises in April, lending increases
May 16, 2022 10:30 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) credit card net charge-off rate for April increased to 1.24% from 1.09% in March but is still below 1.97% in April 2021.
- Its delinquency rate of 0.70% is stable relative to 0.71% in March and down from 0.785 in the year-ago month.
- Lending activity is modestly rising, with principal receivables rising to $10.33B at the end of the month from $10.19B at the beginning.
- Previously (April 29), Credit card metrics stayed strong in March, but Q1 showed normalization trend