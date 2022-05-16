Boston Scientific a Top Pick at Morgan Stanley after chat with CEO
May 16, 2022 10:47 AM ETBoston Scientific Corporation (BSX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley is maintaining its overweight rating on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and has named it a Top Pick after a fireside chat with CEO Mike Mahoney.
- The firm has a $51 price target (~29% upside based on Friday's close).
- Analyst Cecilia Furlong said that following the meeting with Mahoney, she feels even more confident in the medical device manufacturer's ability to meet near and long-term targets, as well as further growth drivers.
The company is "well positioned to manage through near-term headwinds; Pipeline and strategic focus support durable long-term growth profile," she wrote.
Furlong noted that continued investment and growth in franchises such as Watchman, Structural Heart, and Electrophysiology will reap benefits for the company.
Tuck-in M&A is "integral" to Boston Scientific's (BSX) playbook, she added.
Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Boston Scientific (BSX) as a buy.