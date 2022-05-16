Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) released findings by an independent investigation on Monday that reprimanded Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein over an unauthorizd CEO search during Lockheed Martin's abandoned attempt to buy the company.

The panel said extensive questioning and demands for information were communicated by Lichtenstein to CEO Eileen Drake and other top management in the months prior to and following the signing of the Lockheed deal.

The committee said Lichtenstein was skeptical that the Lockheed merger would be approved, and approached two parties regarding their interest in becoming CEO if the deal failed to close while also criticizing Drake's performance.

"The board had not authorized a CEO search. Mr. Lichtenstein acted improperly in taking those actions," the panel said, adding that its memorandum is a formal reprimand.

