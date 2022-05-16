Aztec Minerals to raise up to C$3.0M through non-brokered private placement
May 16, 2022 10:48 AM ETAztec Minerals Corp. (AZZTF)AGIBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Aztec Minerals (OTCQB:AZZTF) is set to raise proceeds of up to C$3.0M through a non-brokered private placement.
- AZZTF intends to issue up to 10.0M units at C$0.30 per unit.
- Each unit consists of 1 common share in the capital of the company and 1 warrant exercisable to purchase an additional common share at an exercise price of C$0.40 for a two-year period following the closing of the private placement.
- Alamos Gold intends to purchase securities under the offering to obtain a 9.9% interest in the company.
- The net proceeds may be used to conduct exploration work on its Cervantes Porphyry gold-copper project in Sonora, Mexico, and its Tombstone Epithermal gold-silver & CRD silver-lead-zinc-copper-gold project in Arizona, USA, as well as for general working capital purposes.
- The securities issued pursuant to the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSXV.