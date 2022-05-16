Aztec Minerals to raise up to C$3.0M through non-brokered private placement

May 16, 2022 10:48 AM ETAztec Minerals Corp. (AZZTF)AGIBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Aztec Minerals (OTCQB:AZZTF) is set to raise proceeds of up to C$3.0M through a non-brokered private placement.
  • AZZTF intends to issue up to 10.0M units at C$0.30 per unit.
  • Each unit consists of 1 common share in the capital of the company and 1 warrant exercisable to purchase an additional common share at an exercise price of C$0.40 for a two-year period following the closing of the private placement.
  • Alamos Gold intends to purchase securities under the offering to obtain a 9.9% interest in the company.
  • The net proceeds may be used to conduct exploration work on its Cervantes Porphyry gold-copper project in Sonora, Mexico, and its Tombstone Epithermal gold-silver & CRD silver-lead-zinc-copper-gold project in Arizona, USA, as well as for general working capital purposes.
  • The securities issued pursuant to the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSXV.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.