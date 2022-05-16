Vodafone gains 2% as Etisalat becomes top shareholder with 10% stake

May 16, 2022 10:49 AM ETVodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments

Vodafone office building in Eschborn, Germany

AM-C/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) is 1.7% higher on Nasdaq after the news that Emirates Telecommunications is taking a near-10% stake, with an eye toward the long term.
  • State-controlled Emirates, doing business as Etisalat, becomes Vodafone's new largest shareholder with a 9.8% stake for which it pays $4.4 billion.
  • The move is designed to "gain significant exposure to a world leader in connectivity and digital services," Etisalat says.
  • The investment appears to be passive, though, as the company expresses support for the current board and says it's looking to be a long-term shareholder. Etisalat CEO Hatem Dowidar had previously worked at Vodafone for 17 years.
  • The news comes as Vodafone seeks European consolidation, most recently with reports of merger talks with Three UK.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.