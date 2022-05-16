Vodafone gains 2% as Etisalat becomes top shareholder with 10% stake
May 16, 2022 10:49 AM ETVodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) is 1.7% higher on Nasdaq after the news that Emirates Telecommunications is taking a near-10% stake, with an eye toward the long term.
- State-controlled Emirates, doing business as Etisalat, becomes Vodafone's new largest shareholder with a 9.8% stake for which it pays $4.4 billion.
- The move is designed to "gain significant exposure to a world leader in connectivity and digital services," Etisalat says.
- The investment appears to be passive, though, as the company expresses support for the current board and says it's looking to be a long-term shareholder. Etisalat CEO Hatem Dowidar had previously worked at Vodafone for 17 years.
- The news comes as Vodafone seeks European consolidation, most recently with reports of merger talks with Three UK.