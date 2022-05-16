Fed needs to get real rates back to zero within next year, NY Fed's Williams says
May 16, 2022 10:55 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor19 Comments
- New York Fed President John Williams emphasized the need to get real rates back to zero within the next year or so, during a conference held by the Mortgage Bankers Association on Monday.
- Like most other Federal Reserve officials who have spoken since the central bank's half a percentage point rate hike earlier this month, Williams said a 50-basis-point increase at upcoming meetings "make sense."
- The federal funds rate target range now stands at 0.75%-1.00%; the CME FedWatch Tool puts a 47.7% probability of that range reaching 2.75%-3.00% at the December 2022 meeting and a 42.5% probability it will stand at 2.50%-2.75% at the end of the year.
- The Fed's goal is to get the economy back into balance. In the meantime, investors digesting the central bank's outlook has caused some market volatility. While inflation is currently running "far too high," he's expecting it to fall "quite a bit" next year, Bloomberg reported.
- Williams also noted that the sale of mortgage-backed securities from the Fed's balance sheet could be an option in the future as it aims to focus its balance sheet mostly around its holdings of Treasury securities, Reuters reported. The move isn't under consideration for the early stages of shrinking its balance sheet, he said.
- Still, last week Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell didn't rule out the possibility of a 75-bp rate hike should the economy worsen, emphasizing the Fed's willingness to adjust course based on incoming data.
- Last week, Williams said the Fed's toolkit is well equipped to deal with imbalances in durable goods and housing.