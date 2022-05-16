Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) stock fell ~10% on May 16 despite the company noting that its recombinant human AAT-Fc fusion protein INBRX-101 to treat patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) was safe and tolerable in a phase 1 trial,

AATD is is a genetic disorder characterized by low levels of a protein called alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT).

Data from the study in 31 patients with AATD showed that the treatment was well tolerated with no severe or serious adverse events related to INBRX-101, said the company.

Inhibrx (INBX) added that drug-related adverse events were mainly mild and the few that were moderate in severity were all transient and reversible, with minimal or no symptomatic care.

In addition, the company said data from the multiple ascending dose groups of INBRX-101 at 40, 80 and 120 mg/kg IV showed the average level of functional AAT achieved was 40.4 µM over the 21-day dosing interval following the third 80 mg/kg dose. The current standard of care, plasma-derived AAT, dosed once weekly at 60 mg/kg, achieves an average level of functional AAT of 17.8 µM in a weekly dosing interval.

"We believe this data demonstrates the potential of INBRX-101 to change the paradigm of treatment of AAT deficiency by maintaining patients in the normal range of functional AAT while reducing infusions from 52 annually to as few as 12 annually," said Inhibrx CEO Mark Lappe.