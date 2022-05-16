AbbVie expands autoimmune disease treatment options with Cugene collaboration

May 16, 2022 10:59 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday said it would license the worldwide rights to a IL-2 mutein developed by clinical-stage biotech Cugene for the potential treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, including cancer.
  • The rights are for Waltham, Mass.-based Cugene's lead candidate CUG252, an engineered mutated protein designed to selectively activate immune-suppressive cells while reducing undesired interleukin activity.
  • CUG252 is currently in an early stage study.
  • As per the deal, Cugene will get an upfront payment of $48.5M, and will also be eligible to receive development and regulatory milestones and a license option exercise payment if AbbVie exercises the option.
  • AbbVie will receive an option to get an exclusive license for certain IL-2 muteins, including CUG252. Upon exercise of the option, ABBV will conduct all future clinical and commercialization activities for CUG252.
