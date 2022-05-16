Canadian Licensed Producer Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since mid-March in the morning hours Monday ahead of its Q1 2022 financials after the market close.

Notable gainers include cannabis distributor GrowGeneration (GRWG) and Canadian LPs Tilray (TLRY), Canopy Growth (CGC), Aurora Cannabis (ACB), and Cronos (CRON), which are trading higher for the third straight session, albeit with low volume.

The recent surge in cannabis stocks is noteworthy as U.S. stocks are on the decline following six consecutive weeks of losses. It also coincides with a cannabis-related legislative development in California.

Last Friday, the governor, Gavin Newsom (D), announced an updated budget proposal to do away with the state’s marijuana cultivation tax and revised cannabis tax revenue allocations.

The move comes at a time, when cannabis businesses are battling rising inflation and a decline in demand after a pandemic-era peak, Marijuana Moment reports.

However, the U.S. Multi-State Operators, Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF), and Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF) are trading flat, while MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF) is trading sharply lower.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS), representing U.S. MSOs, has underperformed the Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX) this year, as shown in this graph.