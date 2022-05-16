El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said over the weekend that 32 central banks and 12 financial institutions will meet in his country on Monday to talk about a series of topics involving cryptocurrencies, particularly bitcoin (BTC-USD).

Specifically, discussions will pertain to "financial inclusion, digital economy, banking the unbanked, the #Bitcoin rollout and its benefits in our country," Bukele wrote in a Twitter post May 15.

Most of the central banks and financial institutions listed in follow-up tweets primarily come from third-world nations, including those in Paraguay, Ghana, Uganda, Jordan, Gambia, Egypt and Armenia.

The meeting comes shortly after El Salvador, the first-ever country to adopt bitcoin (BTC-USD) as legal tender, purchased 500 more BTC as the crypto erases gains over the past year.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund in January had urged El Salvador to remove bitcoin (BTC-USD) of legal tender status, citing risks surrounding financial stability, financial integrity and consumer protection.

Looking at intraday price action, bitcoin (BTC-USD -1.7%) is getting dragged down to $29.4K as of shortly before 11:30 a.m. ET.

Previously, (May 1) bitcoin usage in El Salvador is underwhelming, while the U.S. dollar dominates.