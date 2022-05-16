El Salvador hosts talks with 44 countries on 'benefits' of its bitcoin rollout
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said over the weekend that 32 central banks and 12 financial institutions will meet in his country on Monday to talk about a series of topics involving cryptocurrencies, particularly bitcoin (BTC-USD).
Specifically, discussions will pertain to "financial inclusion, digital economy, banking the unbanked, the #Bitcoin rollout and its benefits in our country," Bukele wrote in a Twitter post May 15.
Most of the central banks and financial institutions listed in follow-up tweets primarily come from third-world nations, including those in Paraguay, Ghana, Uganda, Jordan, Gambia, Egypt and Armenia.
The meeting comes shortly after El Salvador, the first-ever country to adopt bitcoin (BTC-USD) as legal tender, purchased 500 more BTC as the crypto erases gains over the past year.
Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund in January had urged El Salvador to remove bitcoin (BTC-USD) of legal tender status, citing risks surrounding financial stability, financial integrity and consumer protection.
Looking at intraday price action, bitcoin (BTC-USD -1.7%) is getting dragged down to $29.4K as of shortly before 11:30 a.m. ET.
Previously, (May 1) bitcoin usage in El Salvador is underwhelming, while the U.S. dollar dominates.