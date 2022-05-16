Rockwell Automation's (NYSE:ROK) order backlog has more than doubled to $4.6B from $2B a year ago, and the company booked $5.3B in orders during the six months ended March 31, up 40% from the prior-year period, CFO Nick Gangestad told The Wall Street Journal in an interview published on Monday.

The order backlog, stemming from higher demand from customers as well as the global shortage of semiconductor chips and other parts. makes it necessary to expand the company's capacity, Gangestad told WSJ.

Rockwell (ROK) occupies 2.8M sq. ft. of manufacturing space - 99% of which it rents - in countries including the U.S., Mexico, China and Poland, and the company will add equipment and employees to its existing manufacturing sites, not space, the CFO said.

The company plans to spend $165M on capex during the fiscal year ending September 30, up from $120M in the previous year, with 30%-40% going toward boosting its manufacturing capacity, Gangestad said.

Investing more in capacity likely will nick Rockwell's (ROK) free cash flow in the short term, but global supply chain bottlenecks make the move necessary to meet customer demand, according to Morningstar analyst Joshua Aguilar.

Rockwell (ROK) shares have been trading near 52-week lows after the company recently reported a 87% Y/Y decline in Q1 profit to $53.9M.