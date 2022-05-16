Xalles partners with Australia's Xped for payment system licensing cryptocurrencies
May 16, 2022 11:08 AM ETXalles Holdings Inc. (XALL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Xalles Holdings (OTCPK:XALL) announced Monday a new licensing agreement with Australia-based Xped Holdings Pty. Ltd for its Shomei payment platform.
- Global Savings Network (GSN), wholly owned subsidiary of Xalles Financial Services, is said to customize the Shomei real-time payment platform to enable its consumers to make mobile payments in-store, which will give them the discounts plus cash back on their purchases. In addition, the system is to allow consumers to pay for goods and services using cryptocurrencies.
- “Our team will be working closely with the GSN team to deliver near-field communication virtual cards and mobile wallets across multiple currencies,” said Keith Benson, CEO of Xped Holdings.
- The fintech company told GSN will upgrade its technology platform and re-launch to its extensive merchant and consumer network using the Shomei-based GSN system by October of 2022.