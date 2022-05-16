Carvana continues rebound as Stifel upgrades target
May 16, 2022 11:12 AM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is trading around +6% as Stifel raised its price target from $40 to $48, while a slew of other analysts lowered their lofty targets for the heavily-shorted online auto retailer.
- Stifel's target increase comes after Carvana filed a new investor presentation with updates to its strategy in an attempt to reassure a market skeptical of its path forward. The latest plan prioritizes growing retail units and revenue, increasing total gross profit per unit, and demonstrating operating leverage.
- The report suggests "significant progress on the first two objectives, while making progress, albeit more slowly, on the third as we have invested in rapid growth and GPU gains.
- Stifel's analysts said that the new plan is "a clear indication that profitability and capital preservation have taken precedent over unit and revenue growth for the first time in the company’s history" and the shift will be well received by investors.
- However, they noted that near-term execution will be difficult amid industry challenges and declines in unit volumes and price, and there is uncertainty around the impact of reduced spending on unit growth and customer experience.
- This marks the second day that the stock has been gaining after a +24.67% jump on May 12. The volatility as of late is more than likely a result of short-covering after the stock dropped over -83% YTD.
- That stark decline has left many analysts playing catch-up in cutting price targets and reassessing ratings that had been largely bullish prior to 2022. Despite Stifel's upgrade, the $48 target remains the lowest among recent downgrades.