BMO Capital Markets analyst John P. Kim upgraded Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) to Outperform, calling Prologis's (NYSE:PLD) offer for the industrial REIT "compelling."

"While REIT investors prefer high-quality companies like DRE to remain public, we believe PLD's offer represents an attractive premium into a better performing stock, with higher earnings power as a combined entity," Kim wrote in a note to clients.

He estimated that Prologis's (PLD) offer represents a 29.3% premium to Duke Realty's (DRE) pre-announcement share price, 11.5% premium to current, and a 23.0% premium to DRE's consensus NAV.

Blackstone (BX)/Link Logistics would be the most likely competing bidder for Duke (DRE), but is currently working on the €21B recapitalization of Mileway and $7.6B acquisition of PS Business Parks (PSB). If Blackstone (BX) were to pursue DRE, it may have to refinance DRE's $3.375B of unsecured debt at a higher rate, while PLD would likely retain it, Kim said.

His Outperform rating on Duke (DRE) compares with the SA Quant rating of Hold and aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

Last week, Duke Realty (DRE) said it's still open to ideas after calling Prologis (PLD) offer insufficient.