Apple Podcasts (NASDAQ:AAPL) is getting a feature refresh Monday morning, including a delivery system allowing creators to more easily get their offerings from third-party providers into Apple's system.

Spotify stock (NYSE:SPOT) is 3% lower and moved to session lows, though, as the company isn't among the initial list of partners.

The Apple Podcasts Delegated Delivery System will allow creators to authorize their hosting provider to deliver free and/or premium episodes to Apple Podcasts, using the provider dashboard.

That raises Apple's competitive profile with Spotify Anchor, which now centralizes tools for creation, hosting and distribution.

Providers named in the initial list of Delegated Delivery partners include Acast, ART19, Blubrry, Buzzsprout, Libsyn, Omny Studio, and RSS.com - a group that Apple says makes up 80% of listening for its premium content.

Apple's also launching new tools to help users manage storage (which can add up with podcasts), and allowing for creators to present annual subscription plans for premium podcasts alongside monthly options (with the choice defaulting to annual subscriptions).

Those later features are rolling out with new versions of iOS, iPadOS and MacOS, while Delegated Delivery will arrive on partner providers in the fall.

Apple stock is 1.5% lower on the day.