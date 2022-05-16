US natural gas prices retake $8.00 as additional European exports secured
May 16, 2022 11:18 AM ETUNG, USO, SRE, SR, NG1:COMBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Henry Hub (NG1:COM) natural gas traded above $8.00 Monday, and futures prices for gas delivered from June 2022 through March of 2023 now sit above the $8.00 level.
- Monday, Poland's PGNiG signed an agreement to purchase 3 million tons per year of liquified natural gas from Sempra (SRE); the news comes less than one year after PGNIG terminated an agreement with Sempra (SRE) to purchase 2 million tons per year.
- While rising natural gas prices have been well received by energy investors, the President of the Industrial Energy Consumers of America trade group said Sunday, "the manufacturing sector cannot invest and create jobs without assurances that our natural gas and electricity prices will not be imperiled by excessive LNG exports."
- As with crude oil production (USO), US natural gas production (UNG) has missed growth estimates so far in 2022; pipeline constraints out of the Marcellus, supply chain challenges and producer discipline have all contributed to slowing growth, as reflected in official production statistics from the EIA:
- With oil product shortages popping up, and multi-fold price increases in nearly all energy commodities, investors are likely to focus on Washington's reaction to the burgeoning energy crisis.