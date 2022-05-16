MediPharm Q1 net loss narrows; expects top-line to improve in Q2

May 16, 2022 11:35 AM ETMediPharm Labs Corp. (MEDIF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

MediPharm Labs (OTCQX:MEDIF) Q1 net loss narrowed to -C$7.46M, compared to -C$13.87M in the year ago period.

Revenue declined -11.25% Y/Y to C$4.88M.

The company said that in Q1 it entered the U.S. pharmaceutical market with the completion of the FDA Drug Master File process for pure natural CBD APIs.

"With a strong balance sheet, world class facilities with spare capacity, an expanding sales force and a toehold in key global markets, MediPharm is well-positioned to leverage a prudent M&A strategy into accretive growth," said MediPharm CEO David Pidduck.

Adjusted EBITDA was -C$5.68M, compared to -C$6.16M in Q1 2021. Adjusted Gross Profit was -C$403K, compared to -C$680K in the year ago period.

MediPharm CFO Greg Hunter said that the company exited the quarter with C$28.3M in cash, materially debt free and has outright ownership of its key facilities.

Outlook:

"While Q1 is a seasonally slower period, we expect our top-line to improve beginning in Q2, as seasonality dissipates, the distributor inventory draw-downs from Q1 reverse, and recent investments in sales and marketing resources, and new, innovative products, begin to pay off," said Hunter.

