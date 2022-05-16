Uber Eats, Motional launch autonomous deliveries in California
May 16, 2022 11:44 AM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Uber (NYSE:UBER) and driverless technology company Motional on Monday said they had launched autonomous deliveries for Uber Eats customers in Santa Monica, California, following on from their announcement that they were partnering in December last year.
- Merchants participating in the pilot will receive a notification when one of Motional's Hyundai IONIQ 5-based robotaxis arrive. They will meet the vehicle at the designated pick-up location and place the order in a specially-designed compartment in the backseat.
- Upon arrival at the drop-off location, the customer will receive an alert, securely unlock the vehicle door via the Uber Eats app, and collect their order from the backseat.
- "The goal of the pilot is to create the groundwork for future commercial activities between Motional and Uber," the companies said in Monday's statement.
