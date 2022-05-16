Revive Therapeutics seeks new main goals for late-stage study for COVID-19 therapy

  • The Canadian life sciences firm Revive Therapeutics (OTCQB:RVVTF) disclosed on Monday the submission of a request to the FDA seeking the agency’s agreement for potentially new main goals for its Phase 3 clinical trial for Bucillamine in mild to moderate COVID-19.
  • The new primary efficacy endpoints include the rate of sustained clinical resolution of COVID-19 symptoms to indicate the change in the clinical outcome witnessed during the pandemic, Revive (OTCQB:RVVTF) said.
  • The revised goals will provide FDA with “more meaningful study endpoints” to consider for a potential Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the therapy, the company added.
  • Revive (OTCQB:RVVTF) plans to obtain the FDA agreement on the new endpoints in June 2022. And in the same month, a Data Safety and Monitoring Board of the trial is scheduled to meet to evaluate the interim clinical data and decide whether to continue the trial based on other clinical outcomes.
