Cytokinetics rallies after Mizuho raises price target to $80

May 16, 2022 11:46 AM ETCytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) is up 5% in early trading as Mizuho raised the biotech's price target to $80 from $54 in a research note issued on Monday.
  • The firm's revised target price implies a potential upside of 90.43% from the stock's last close.
  • Specializing in muscle biology, CYTK has gained 66% in the past 1-year that reflects A+ grade relative to sector performance.
  • In the latest round of quarterly results, Cytokinetics reported its earnings and revenue significantly below the consensus estimates, pointing out the year-over-year decline to termination of the Amgen agreement effective May 20, 2021.
  • "If only omecamtiv mecarbil receives approval in late 2022, we expect a more significant post approval related increases in spending in 2023," noted CFO Ching Jaw in Q1 2022 earnings conference call.
  • On Rating Summary Chart, Seeking Alpha Authors and Wall Street average analysts maintain a Buy while Seeking Alpha Quant System gives a Hold.
