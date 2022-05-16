Uber unveils new features, including autonomous deliveries, charter bus reservations

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) shares dipped on Monday even as the ride-sharing company held its Go/Get event, unveiling several new features, including charter buses to its app and launching autonomous deliveries for Uber Eats in Santa Monica.

The Dara Khosrowshahi-led Uber (UBER) said it was partnering with Motional to launch the autonomous deliveries, using Motional's electric IONIQ 5 vehicles. It is Uber's (UBER) first partnership with an autonomous vehicle company for deliveries and the pilot program could pave the way for further cooperation between the two companies.

In addition, Uber (UBER) said at the event it would let users reserve rides for each part of a trip in a new initiative known as Uber Travel.

Uber Travel connects a user's Gmail account to their app and then uses the reservation data to connect rides for experiences like going to the airport, hotel and restaurant. The company added that those who use Uber Travel will get 10% in Uber for each trip.

Uber (UBER) shares fell more than 3% in early Monday trading.

Uber Travel is slated to launch in the U.S. today and come to Canada in the coming weeks.

In addition, Uber (UBER) unveiled the possibility to order Uber Eats and Postmates at a number of sports stadiums in the U.S. and Frances, including Dodger Stadium, Yankee Stadium, Minute Maid Park in Houston and Roazhon Park in France.

Uber Charter will let users book vehicles such as a party bus or coach bus inside the app after partnering with U.S. Coachways. It's expected that the feature will launch in the U.S. during the summer.