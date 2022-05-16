Uber unveils new features, including autonomous deliveries, charter bus reservations

May 16, 2022 11:51 AM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) shares dipped on Monday even as the ride-sharing company held its Go/Get event, unveiling several new features, including charter buses to its app and launching autonomous deliveries for Uber Eats in Santa Monica.

The Dara Khosrowshahi-led Uber (UBER) said it was partnering with Motional to launch the autonomous deliveries, using Motional's electric IONIQ 5 vehicles. It is Uber's (UBER) first partnership with an autonomous vehicle company for deliveries and the pilot program could pave the way for further cooperation between the two companies.

In addition, Uber (UBER) said at the event it would let users reserve rides for each part of a trip in a new initiative known as Uber Travel.

Uber Travel connects a user's Gmail account to their app and then uses the reservation data to connect rides for experiences like going to the airport, hotel and restaurant. The company added that those who use Uber Travel will get 10% in Uber for each trip.

Uber (UBER) shares fell more than 3% in early Monday trading.

Uber Travel is slated to launch in the U.S. today and come to Canada in the coming weeks.

In addition, Uber (UBER) unveiled the possibility to order Uber Eats and Postmates at a number of sports stadiums in the U.S. and Frances, including Dodger Stadium, Yankee Stadium, Minute Maid Park in Houston and Roazhon Park in France.

Uber Charter will let users book vehicles such as a party bus or coach bus inside the app after partnering with U.S. Coachways. It's expected that the feature will launch in the U.S. during the summer.

Other enhancements to the app include using Google Assistant to order via Uber Eats, an electric vehicle charging map and hub and a new type of ride known as Uber Comfort Electric, which lets users request an electric vehicle.
Initially, Uber Comfort Electric will start in Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego in the U.S. - as well as Dubai - with more markets slated in the future.
Earlier this month, Uber's (UBER) Khosrowshahi said the company would initiate an era of belt tightening that will notably affect its hiring policies and marketing efforts, citing what he called a "seismic shift" in its industry.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.