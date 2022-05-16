Wix (NASDAQ:WIX) represented one of the standout decliners in Monday's midday trading, dragged down by mixed quarterly results and a cautious forecast. McDonald's (MCD) also ticked lower on news that it will take a charge of up to $1.4B for its decision to pull out of Russia completely.

Turning to some of the day's notable gainers, Carvana (CVNA) advanced after outlining plans to trim its expenses, as part of an attempt to focus more on profitability. At the same time, Griffon (GFF) expanded its value by nearly a quarter after announcing that it is considering a possible sale of the company.

Decliners

Wix (WIX) lost ground in midday trading, dragged down by a weak forecast included in its latest quarterly update. Shares of the website building and hosting company dropped about 4% on the news.

WIX issued mixed results for its latest quarter, including better-than-expected revenue and a profit figure that fell short of expectations. Meanwhile, the company's Q2 revenue forecast came in below what analysts had projected.

McDonald's (MCD) edged lower after providing an update on the implications of its pullout from Russia. The company said it plans to exit the country entirely, selling its portfolio to a local buyer.

As a result of the write-off of its Russian operations, the fast-food giant expects a charge of about $1.2B to $1.4B. In March, MCD announced that it would pause its Russian business following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Gainers

Carvana (CVNA) rallied nearly 3% in intraday action following an update on its growth strategy, explaining to investors that it plans to focus on expense controls. In an investor presentation late last week, the online car dealer said it plans to prioritize SG&A leverage, profitability and positive free cash flow.

CVNA said it will achieve this goal through lower advertising spending and headcount reductions.

Griffon (GFF) also received midday buying interest, with shares of the conglomerate surging 24% on news that it is considering potential strategic alternatives, including a possible sale.

GFF revealed that it has hired Goldman Sachs to help review its options. Besides a potential sale, these alternatives could also include mergers, divestitures and recapitalization.

For more of the day's best- and worst-performers, head to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.