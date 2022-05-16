Dalio's Bridgewater invests in Berkshire Hathaway, exits Tesla in Q1
- Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates took a new stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), one of the U.S.'s largest insurance, investment, manufacturing and energy companies during Q1 2022. It also invested in room rental platform Airbnb (ABNB) and industrial companies Newmont Mining (NEM) and Caterpillar.
- New stakes: Medtronic (MDT) (1.88M shares), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (301.7K shares), Airbnb (ABNB) (198K shares), Newmont Mining (NEM) (547K shares), and Caterpillar (CAT) (175K shares), according to the fund's recent 13F filing.
- The firm exited investments in Tesla (TSLA), Verizon Communications (VZ), Columbia Sportwear (COLM), and AutoZone (AZO).
- Increased holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) to 19.6M shares from 8.91M, Alibaba (BABA) to ~7.48M shares from ~4.27M, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to ~4.35M shares from ~3.10M, Coca-Cola (KO) to 11.9M shares from 8.69M, and Procter & Gamble (PG) to 6.82M shares from 5.19M.
- Reduced stakes in Home Depot (HD) to 108K shares from 220K, Lowe's (LOW) to 141K shares from 315K, Didi Global (DIDI) of ~8.15M shares from ~10.2M, Johnson Controls (JCI) to 413K shares from ~664K, and Sherwin-Williams (SHW) to ~59K shares from 107K.
- Previously (Nov. 30, 2021), Ray Dalio said timing the market is 'a fool's journey'