Taboola.com stock dips after analysts cuts recommendation on weak outlook
May 16, 2022 11:57 AM ETTaboola.com Ltd. (TBLA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) stock down after certain analysts lowered the expectation on the stock followed by mixed Q1 earnings and revenue outlook below consensus.
- Cowen lowered the price target on the stock to $9 from $13, implying potential upside of 168.66% from the last closing price.
- Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju cut the target on Taboola.com (TBLA) to $8 from $10 and maintains outperform rating. PT implies a 139% increase from last price.
- The company was also downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna to neutral from positive and sets the PT to $3.50, implying an upside of 4.5%.
- Needham analyst cuts price target to $5 from $10 and maintains a buy rating on the stock.
- On YTD basis, stock fell around 60%.