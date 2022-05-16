WideOpenWest may be worth $30/share in potential sale - analyst
May 16, 2022 12:00 PM ETWideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cableco WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) may see $30/share in potential sale after Bloomberg reported earlier Monday that the company is in talks for a sale to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners. WOW jumped 11% on the news.
- WOW could see $30 based if the company was given the same multiple as its "underperforming" assets, according to Truist analyst Greg Miller. The analyst highlighted that the sale of WOW's non-core assets was valued at ~11.0x forward EBITDA, the the company itself is valued at ~7.5x forward EBITDA.
- The sale report comes after Bloomberg said early last month that WOW was said to weighing strategic options including a sale of the company. A sale at $30/share would represent a 69% premium to WOW's closing price on April 6, before the original Bloomberg report was released.
- Trust has a buy rating on WOW and a $23 price target.
- WOW short interest is 5.8%.
- Recall September, WideOpenWest closed sale of Ohio service areas for $1.125 billion and from November WOW has wrapped up the sale of three of its service areas for $661 million.