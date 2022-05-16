Mall stocks are lower ahead of rush of earnings reports

May 16, 2022 12:08 PM ETMacy's, Inc. (M)BBBY, VSCO, LVLU, TLYS, CURV, DDS, KSS, URBN, BBWIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments

Trading Charts on a Display

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

The mall sector traded lower on Monday with investors jittery ahead of a rush of earnings reports this week and next.

Notable decliners included Macy's (NYSE:M -2.2%), Kohl's (KSS -2.1%), Dillard's (DDS +0.0%), Torrid Holdings (CURV -0.9%), Tilly's (TLYS -2.1%), Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings (LVLU -4.6%), Victoria's Secret (VSCO -1.6%), Bath & Body Works (BBWI -4.2%), Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY -3.0%) and Urban Outfitters (URBN -1.3%).

Ahead of the sector reports, JPMorgan lowered its price target on Macy's (M) to $30 from $33 and cut the PT on Urban Outfitters (URBN) to $26 from $32. Bath & Body Works (BBWI) was also scratched off the JPMorgan Analyst Focus List.

See a rundown of all the stocks to watch this week for potential share price jolts.

