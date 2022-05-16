Bank of America credit card delinquency edges down in April, charge-offs rise

  • Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) credit card delinquency rate slipped to 0.88% in April from 0.93% in March and from 1.17% in April 2021.
  • Net charge-off rate of 1.46% increased from 1.38% in March and was below 2.33% in April 2021.
  • Bank of America's credit card lending activity appeared to stall in April, with receivables outstanding at April 30, 2022 sitting at $13.8B, down from $13.9B at March 31, 2022.
  • Bank of America (BAC) credit and debit card spending rose 13% Y/Y in April, the company said earlier this month.
