Drive Shack (NYSE:DS +6.0%) is rolling higher on Monday as executives add to their positions.

According to a Form 4 filing released on Friday evening, after the market close, Fortress Investment Group co-founder and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wesley R. Edens purchased 1,505,797 shares of the golf and leisure company late last week. Edens is also the Board Chairman for Drive Shack (DS).

Shares rose 5.96% at the midway point of Monday’s trading day.

Per the filing, the purchase price ranged from $1.09 to $1.18. The average price sets the total purchase amount at about $1.71 million.

