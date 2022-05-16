Drive Shack swings higher on insider buying

May 16, 2022 12:19 PM ETDrive Shack Inc. (DS)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Driving range practice

nycshooter/E+ via Getty Images

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS +6.0%) is rolling higher on Monday as executives add to their positions.

According to a Form 4 filing released on Friday evening, after the market close, Fortress Investment Group co-founder and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wesley R. Edens purchased 1,505,797 shares of the golf and leisure company late last week. Edens is also the Board Chairman for Drive Shack (DS).

Shares rose 5.96% at the midway point of Monday’s trading day.

Per the filing, the purchase price ranged from $1.09 to $1.18. The average price sets the total purchase amount at about $1.71 million.

Read more on the stock’s recent retreat due to downbeat earnings numbers.

