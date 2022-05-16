Harpoon stock soars 26% on Wedbush upgrade ahead of HPN328 data in lung cancer at ASCO

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) stock rose ~26% on May 16 after Wedbush upgraded the company's shares to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $7, up from $5, on model tweaks related to the HPN328 program.

Wedbush analyst is awaiting updated data from a phase 1/2 study of HPN328 at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting which the analyst expects will support a planned combination study with atezolizumab in small cell lung cancer (SCLC).

The analyst also expects a positive update, seeing that promising data at the higher doses studied in the ongoing dose-escalation part.

Harpoon had noted in its May 12 earnings release that it plans to present interim results from the ongoing phase 1 part of the study at ASCO on June 6.

HPN328 works by targeting a type of protein called DLL3, and is in a phase 1/2 trial for SCLC and and neuroendocrine cancers. HPN328 has also received the FDA's orphan drug designation for SCLC.

In May, Harpoon signed a supply agreement with Roche to get access to the Swiss drugmaker's medicine atezolizumab (Tecentriq) for use in Harpoon's planned clinical trials to evaluate HPN328 in combination with atezolizumab to treat of patients with SCLC.