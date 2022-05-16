Cement maker Holcim (OTCPK:HCMLF) (OTCPK:HCMLY) on Sunday said it agreed to sell its Indian operations including a 63% stake in Ambuja Cements to Adani Group for ~$10.5B.

Adani Group, owned by billionaire Gautam Adani, has no cement-making operations but said the companies are a good fit given its ports and logistics, energy and real estate businesses.

The acquisition would make Adani the second-largest cement company in India with a capacity of 68M metric tons, while Holcim (OTCPK:HCMLF) continues to reduce exposure to carbon intensive cement production and boost its environmental, social and corporate governance credentials.

Holcim (OTCPK:HCMLF) has been selling off non-core assets to reduce debt and diversify through acquisitions; it is planning to sell its Zimbabwe unit and sold its Brazilian businesses in September for $1B.