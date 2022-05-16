Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) shares fell 10%, Monday, after the research firm Robert W. Baird downgraded its rating on communications software company over lack of a near-term catalyst and limited profitability concerns.

Bandwidth: Analyst William Power downgraded Bandwidth to Neutral from its prior Outperform rating with price target lowered to $25, down from $38. The revised target implies a potential upside of 18.5% from stock's last close.

This comes in right after Needham shifted its rating to Hold from Buy on Bandwidth (BAND), following weak first-quarter results.

"[Bandwidth] has been a story with many complex financial elements in recent years, and given the newest disclosures, we believe recent results reflect a meaningful decline in the quality of revenue growth," analyst Ryan Koontz wrote in a note to clients.

Seeking Alpha Quant Rating System flagged warning on Bandwidth much in advance on Mar. 01, 2022, stating BAND is at the high risk of performing badly due to decelerating momentum and negative EPS revisions when compared to other communication services stocks.

Quant's Strong Sell on BAND sets the stock analysis stand apart from Wall Street's "Buy".

BAND stock has lost 65% in the last 3 months and 81% in 1-year relative to S&P 500 -2.51% change.

Twilio: Baird's William Power also downgraded Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to Neutral from Outperform with a price target of $120, down from $155 in a research note issued on Monday.

The analyst says that in this "risk-off environment," he's shifting his software focus to companies with "global platforms, competitive moats and strong free cash flow and balance sheets.

Twilio shares are down 9% in early trading on Monday, adding up to 64% decline recorded in last 6 months.

Seeking Alpha's Quantitative Strategies team upgraded its rating 2 points to Hold from Strong Sell since the start of the month. Quick look through the factor grades:

TWLO's Wall Street Rating is Strong Buy while Seeking Alpha authors maintain a Buy.

Earlier in the day, Twilio names Kim its chief marketing officer