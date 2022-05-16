Humacyte plunges as Piper downgrades citing further weakness ahead

May 16, 2022 12:31 PM ETHumacyte, Inc. (HUMA)CVRX, SGHTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • The shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) are trading sharply lower on Monday after Piper Sandler downgraded the clinical-stage biotech to Underweight from Overweight expecting weakness in the near-term and citing attractiveness in the commercial-stage companies.
  • The analysts led by Matt O'Brien continue to favor the human acellular vessels (HAVs) technology the company has developed.
  • However, they point out that several commercial-stage health equipment names such as CVRx (CVRX) and Sight Sciences (SGHT) with unique technologies have witnessed a sizable pullback in recent months amid volatility.
  • That makes them “more attractive than a pre-revenue name like HUMA,” the analysts wrote, adding that the company shares have lost only 30% compared to 27% – 66% of commercial-stage names.
  • The team also predicts that Humacyte (HUMA) would take longer than their 3Q 2023 estimate to record commercial revenue for HAV and calls the rate of topline growth “steep, potentially a bit too aggressive.”
  • The price target lowered to $4 from $10 per share implies a ~26% downside to Humacyte’s (HUMA) last close and 52% lower than its current average price target on Wall Street.
