PolarityTE stock falls 13% on Q1 profit miss
May 16, 2022 12:34 PM ETPolarityTE, Inc. (PTE)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE -15.2%) stock fell after the company posted Q1 profit that missed estimates as research and development costs increased during the quarter.
- The company reported quarterly Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10, which missed estimates by $0.02.
- Net revenues declined 84.3% Y/Y to $0.74M, but beat estimates by $0.01M. The decline was due to the termination of SkinTE commercial efforts and COVID-19 testing in 2021 and a decrease in IBEX services net revenues
- Research and development costs rose 18% Y/Y to $2.86M.
- The company had $18.7M in cash, as of March 31.