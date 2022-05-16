MediWound Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 16, 2022 12:37 PM ETMediWound Ltd. (MDWD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (-10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.29M (-26.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MDWD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.