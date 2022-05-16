George Soros's fund buys Zynga, exits Activision in Q1
May 16, 2022 12:38 PM ETActivision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI), ZNGA, TEAMFRSH, MSFT, GM, ALLY, CERN, GOOGL, JPM, DHI, LBRDK, ARMKBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- George Soros's Soros Fund Management three biggest new investments in the first quarter of 2022 are in videogames, a support desk software company, and workflow management software, according to the firm's latest 13F filing.
- New stakes: Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) with 13.2M shares, Freshworks (FRSH) with 1.95M shares, and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) with 62K shares.
- The firm exited its stakes in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), which is being sold to Microsoft (MSFT) at $95 per share; General Motors (GM), and Ally Financial (ALLY).
- Increased holdings in: Cerner (CERN) to 2.73M shares from 1.17M; Alphabet (GOOGL) to 48K shares from 37K; and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) to 187K shares from 13K.
- Reduced holdings in: D.R. Horton (DHI) to 3.01M shares from ~3.63M; Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) to ~2.67M shares from ~3.25M, and Aramark (ARMK) to ~3.62M shares from 5.40M.
- Also see: How to trade a 13F and what to be aware of in the filing.
- While Soros was exiting Activision (ATVI), Warren Buffett boosted his stake on an M&A arbitrage move.