May 16, 2022

  • George Soros's Soros Fund Management three biggest new investments in the first quarter of 2022 are in videogames, a support desk software company, and workflow management software, according to the firm's latest 13F filing.
  • New stakes: Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) with 13.2M shares, Freshworks (FRSH) with 1.95M shares, and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) with 62K shares.
  • The firm exited its stakes in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), which is being sold to Microsoft (MSFT) at $95 per share; General Motors (GM), and Ally Financial (ALLY).
  • Increased holdings in: Cerner (CERN) to 2.73M shares from 1.17M; Alphabet (GOOGL) to 48K shares from 37K; and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) to 187K shares from 13K.
  • Reduced holdings in: D.R. Horton (DHI) to 3.01M shares from ~3.63M; Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) to ~2.67M shares from ~3.25M, and Aramark (ARMK) to ~3.62M shares from 5.40M.
  • Also see: How to trade a 13F and what to be aware of in the filing.
  • While Soros was exiting Activision (ATVI), Warren Buffett boosted his stake on an M&A arbitrage move.
