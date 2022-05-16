AerCap Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 16, 2022 12:40 PM ETAerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- AerCap (NYSE:AER) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.56 (-19.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.97B (+80.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AER has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.