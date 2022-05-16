VBL Therapeutics Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 16, 2022 12:42 PM ETVascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- VBL Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VBLT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.12 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0.2M (+11.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, VBLT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.