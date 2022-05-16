Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) smells like a sweet deal at current prices, according to Citi.

Shares of the New York-based manufacturer and distributor of perfumes and cosmetics have slipped over 30% year-to-date, adding notably to losses after reporting earnings on May 10 despite an earnings beat. However, the company’s reaffirmed guidance in light of the slide is garnering confidence from analysts that the risk/reward dynamic has shifted.

“IPAR is seeing sales growth coming from multiple sources, which we anticipate will continue well into the future,” Citi analyst Wendy Nicholson wrote to clients. “Indeed, in the last several quarters, the company’s legacy brands such as Coach, GUESS, Montblanc, and Kate Spade have exhibited strong performance, which seems poised to continue as the company rolls out new extensions for these key core brands.”

She added that macro pressures causing a bottleneck for distribution appear to be alleviating. The strong performance from the company in terms of beating estimates for the first quarter also bolstered her confidence in execution even if problems persist.

Further, she pointed to strong trends in perfume sales as undergirding a bull thesis on the stock.

“With overall category growth accelerating, fragrances is now one of the growthiest and most attractive categories in all of our consumer staples coverage, which should be a strong growth tailwind for IPAR,” she forecast. “A major driver of this growth is the China market with Inter Parfums (IPAR), Estee Lauder (EL), and Coty Inc. (COTY) all calling out the big opportunity that exists as more consumers enter the Premium fragrance category.”

While lockdowns in China remain a lingering concern, only 4% of Inter Parfums’ (IPAR -1.9%) sales emanate in the market. As such, the impact of lockdowns is minimal while room for growth is maximized moving forward.

Nicholson upgraded the stock from “Hold” to “Buy” and assigned a $99 price target to shares. The stock touched a 52-week-low of $67 per share on Wednesday after its earnings release. Since, it has rebounded into the low 70s.

Read more on the company’s most recent earnings result.