Keysight Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETKeysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.68 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.3B (+6.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KEYS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.