Allot Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 16, 2022 12:44 PM ETAllot Ltd. (ALLT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.24 (-300.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $31.82M (+2.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALLT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.